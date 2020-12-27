https://healthnwellnesscare.in/monogamy-v-s-polygamy-v-s-open-relationshipbeing-in-an-open-relationship-isnt-the-same-as-being-polyamorous/



Opinion:

This looks like a new article from Dr. Kalpana Mishra and I didn’t see a comments link so thought I would add my two bits here.

First, it’s an outstanding article. Over the years I have heard some of the perspectives she presents but never with such thoroughness.

Two thoughts came to mind while looking this over. First, that STDs like herpes and AIDS can take a bit of the glamour out of consensual non-monogamous relationships. We may think it’s all about adults being careful but in reality, people lie or hold back the truth. On this note, one of my best friends died very young from AIDS. She acquired it from a guy who apparently knew he had it but didn’t say. And as for herpes, well, once you get the virus it sometimes never completely goes away. Not exactly lovely.

But again, I have heard some of the arguments presented by Dr. Mishra and found this article thought-provoking.

The second thought that came to mind was that if we can get to a certain level, spiritually speaking, there’s really no need for physicality. A kind of “subtle sex” can take its place and prove to be even more intimate than raw groping and grinding. The interesting thing about “subtle sex” is that it pretty much cannot be monogamous. Almost every sensitive soul one comes in contact with is a potential connection. And this intimacy happens sort of automatically.

Put simply, it’s clean, loving, and without attachment.

Of course, sometimes we have to balance the two worlds. If you’re dating someone who’s attractive and sexually active they will likely bring that physical feeling out in you—even saints and gurus are still in a body! Meanwhile, you’re also sensing the presence of subtle souls which can be a somewhat uneasy and demanding balancing act or at best, a kind of dance.

But alas, most people will not have a clue as to what I am talking about so should find Dr. Mishra’s article supremely engaging!