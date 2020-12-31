I just wanted to wish everyone a Happy New Year.
Here’s an old bus shelter photo I took with one of my first digital cameras, a Kodak 3.1 megapixel. The date is January 1, 2003. Time, just after midnight. So I guess I went out for a New Year’s walk – when it was still relatively safe to do so – and joyously took anything of interest.
I’d also like to remember young Jane Creba who was caught in the crossfire of Toronto gang violence on Boxing Day, 2005.
One thought on “I should be vacuuming but…”
Happy New Year, my dear friend! 🙏🎶🥂
