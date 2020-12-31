I should be vacuuming but…

I just wanted to wish everyone a Happy New Year.

Here’s an old bus shelter photo I took with one of my first digital cameras, a Kodak 3.1 megapixel. The date is January 1, 2003. Time, just after midnight. So I guess I went out for a New Year’s walk – when it was still relatively safe to do so – and joyously took anything of interest.

I’d also like to remember young Jane Creba who was caught in the crossfire of Toronto gang violence on Boxing Day, 2005.