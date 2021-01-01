Anderson, Andy and all the great performers give us a touching, weird and wonderful New Year’s

How difficult would it be to keep up a smiling persona with just a few revelers behind you? I think it would be quite a job, quite a job.

Normally I flip between the somewhat weak Toronto downtown celebration and the Times Square event. This year the fireworks and shows were canceled in Toronto, which I think speaks volumes about one difference between American and Canadian sensibilities.

I personally found tonight’s Times Square New Year’s production inspiring. Yes, sad too. But overall it gave us a sign that life can and life will go on in 2021.

A lot of folks say America is in decline and will never come back.

Tonight proved otherwise. The reason America is still so important worldwide is not solely because of its products or military, but rather because of the spirit of freedom and individual responsibility that lies behind and creates them.

God Bless America. We needed that show tonight. And it delivered.