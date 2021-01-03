Can you see the real me?

I’m just on a vacation of sorts, taking it easy after having to deal with some demanding private issues (which came out beautifully). So I am relieved but really need to take some time out and reassess what’s most important in life. In the meantime, I was scouring through my hard drive, prints, and slides looking for photos of Vintage Toronto and scanned this old gem of myself.

It’s not the most flattering pic. Sometimes as a kid my eyes could look like, as my brother said, “a little old man.” But who knows. Maybe I was channeling someone. Because there are other pics of that era where my eyes do not look so aged. (actually, they look a bit like ET eyes to me!)

So with sunglasses off, here’s Freakos!