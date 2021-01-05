The Trump Call – Is America lapsing into a lynch mob mentality?


Umm, correct me if I’m wrong but didn’t the major news and social media outlets refuse to publish anything about Hunter Biden’s laptop because the info came from a “hacked” source?

So Trump was asked beforehand if his phone call could be recorded? I’m not up on US law but in Canada, we must be notified before a call is recorded.

America seems blind to its lopsided sense of justice. “Justice” for America these days seems to be more a lynch mob mentality. You’re treated fairly if the people like you. If they don’t, forget it.

Source: trump call – Google Search

What are you thinking?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.