George Orwell’s fictionalized world where Big Brother reigns supreme is no longer a figment of the imagination, but a prophetic vision of present-day threats. Brent Bozell, founder of the Media Research Center, explains how and why Big Tech is making Orwell’s 1984 a 21st century reality.

Source: Big Tech Is Big Brother | PragerU

Opinion:

Last night Tucker Carlson suggested that CNN is actually trying to shut down Fox News. I don’t know how serious that claim is but if it ever came to pass, it would be a sad day. Not because I agree with everything Fox News puts out. I certainly don’t. Sometimes it seems downright hokey. But it’s an alternative to the increasingly monolithic discourse we hear on most other networks… US and Canadian.

Carlson also talked about a free speech app called Parler. Always looking for good alternatives, I just signed up. And it was there that I found this 1984, Orwellian-themed video.

What do you think? Are things really getting as bad as this video claims? Or have human beings always been like this, and the brief spurt of true freedom we experienced on the web around the turn of the century was nothing more than an abberation—something to be squashed as soon as the The Powers That Be sensed a threat to their ability to get rich off our backs, give plum jobs to their friends, and so on…

I’m not sure but I do believe one thing. Passive acceptance of the status quo usually leads to less and less personal freedoms. Mr. Nice Guy and Ms. Nice Gal usually finish last and sometimes we have to take a stand.