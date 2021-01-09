Yolanda is a Swedish blogger who should probably be introducing me instead of me introducing her—she gets so many hits and me so few!

I like a lot of her posts. She is a great writer, an avid supporter of the Swedish music scene, something which I know very little about. She also has progressive views about politics… a good reminder that not everyone is as cynical as I have become!

And her photos, well, check this one out. To me, Yolande has an amazing eye. She’s always there to capture things that resonate days, even weeks later.

https://mittprivatakrig.wordpress.com/2021/01/08/workselfie/