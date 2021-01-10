Are we really an advanced race?


Hearts and Minds

Hello everyone. Hope you all are doing fine. I was little caught up with things which required my immediate attention and hence was not much active on WordPress for a while, but here I am again. Time is going so fast and yet so slow. It’s almost the end of September and the pandemic is yet not over. We all are very much in danger to get exposed to the virus anytime, still we all deserve a pat on our back for surviving this long.

Today I want to discuss something which has been bothering me for quite a few days now. So, what’s a better way than to write about it.

We all know how in this year our life has changed. There are so many jokes and memes on how 2020 have ruined our life plans and robbed us from fun and travel. Somewhere or the other we…

View original post 622 more words

2 thoughts on “Are we really an advanced race?

What are you thinking?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.