The Perceptions Square

Desire, hope , expectations and aspirations are the driving forces of human civilization.

If someone asks ,”who are you ?” What will be your answer?

After contemplating it for few seconds you will get to know that your desire or aspiration is your description. Your success or failure in pursuit of your desire becomes your description or rather your identity.

Many people die continuously from within but they aren’t able to kill their desires. Their desires drive them like a prey lured towards a trap.

But in the womb of the same desires there is also a light of knowledge or enlightenment, how?

When our desires stay incomplete or fall apart we open ourselves completely for the light to enter our hearts. When we have nothing to lose but to gain from the mistakes and look at the bigger picture. It is difficult to be a loser but the