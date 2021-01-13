History in the Making (and another Pinterest candidate)! History in the making… and did you know Abby Phillip is getting her own show? Gosh, she's cute. Will have to add her to my Pinterest "Women" or perhaps "Mystique" page! https://t.co/nFMTw4khT3 pic.twitter.com/vUxc8wKtqu — earthpages.org (@earthpages) January 13, 2021 https://www.forbes.com/sites/erinspencer1/2021/01/11/cnns-abby-phillip-is-getting-her-own-show/?sh=547781192a92 Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related