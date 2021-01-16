‘It was joyous:’ Sun returns to some Nunavut communities for first time in weeks | Opinion


Source: ‘It was joyous:’ Sun returns to some Nunavut communities for first time in weeks

Opinion:

Not everyone is obsessed with Donald Trump and Nancy Pelosi. Frankly, I’m pretty bored with the latest American in-fighting.

This story and especially photo is a good reminder that some folks are still more concerned with the simple things, like nature and its myths and rituals.

2 thoughts on “‘It was joyous:’ Sun returns to some Nunavut communities for first time in weeks | Opinion

What are you thinking?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.