Eugine Varghese had high hopes when he applied for a Masters in Business Administration (MBA) at Czech College in the Central European country of Czech Republic. A native of Kerala’s Ernakulam district, Eugine paid the college fee of Rs 4 lakh in 2017. His hopes were, however, dashed when he attended the visa interview at the Czech Republic Embassy in New Delhi. The Embassy rejected his visa, citing that the college he applied to, Czech College, did not have the required certification. Eugine, eventually, realised that it was just the beginning of his ordeal.

Source: NRI owner of Czech College and accused in cheating cases in Kerala still absconding | The News Minute

Opinion:

Sadly, this kind of scenario happens more often than many folks realize. And sometimes it’s far more subtle than what we see here. But the result is much the same.