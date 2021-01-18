Alberta Premier Jason Kenney wants U.S. president-elect Joe Biden to give the Canadian government a chance to make the case for building the Keystone XL pipeline.

Opinion:

Suddenly ol’ DJT doesn’t look so bad. Biden is pulling the pants down on the Canadian oil industry without even a tête-à-tête.

So to all you irrational Canadian Trump haters, don’t come crying to Uncle Joe when the Cdn. dollar slumps even more. Cry instead as you go to the bank and see how you are being taxed through the nose, thanks to Mr. Trudeau’s rubber check handouts and penchant for playing the fantasy figure role of Global Warming Messiah.