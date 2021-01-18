Kenney urges Biden to ‘show respect for Canada’ and sit down to talk before cancelling Keystone XL | CBC News | Opinion


Alberta Premier Jason Kenney wants U.S. president-elect Joe Biden to give the Canadian government a chance to make the case for building the Keystone XL pipeline.

Source: Kenney urges Biden to ‘show respect for Canada’ and sit down to talk before cancelling Keystone XL | CBC News

Opinion:

Suddenly ol’ DJT doesn’t look so bad. Biden is pulling the pants down on the Canadian oil industry without even a tête-à-tête.

So to all you irrational Canadian Trump haters, don’t come crying to Uncle Joe when the Cdn. dollar slumps even more. Cry instead as you go to the bank and see how you are being taxed through the nose, thanks to Mr. Trudeau’s rubber check handouts and penchant for playing the fantasy figure role of Global Warming Messiah.

What are you thinking?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.