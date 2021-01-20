Inauguration Day – The Shining Temple of Democracy (?)

Part of me, you know, feels I should be positive about this because I want the world to get better just as much as anyone else. But as a Canadian who admires the US, I had my usual reservations and giggles as I watched the Biden inauguration.

Many years ago, Roland Barthes, a French semiotician noted how the idea of the ‘American Spirit’ is something unique. I don’t know if Barthes was for or against that idea or simply saying what he saw. While many countries love their flag and what it represents, in Mythologies Barthes talks about how special and almost religious the American flag is to Americans.

Well today, “almost religious” became downright religious.

And while it is tempting to go with the flow, I still could not forget questions asked about the Bidens’ alleged involvement with China. Of for that matter, Trump’s claim that the elections were rigged. Just because a bunch of officials says they were not, does that give us definitive proof?

Very few people will ask that question. I personally doubt that voter fraud figured prominently enough to warp the election in Biden’s favor. But I’d also be very surprised if the election was entirely pristine.

Anyhow, on to the future. Let’s hope The Joe and Kamala Show gives us better results – if not ratings – than the last six months.

I say that with this nagging feeling that all hell is about to break loose.

Let’s hope I’m wrong.