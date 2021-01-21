Gov.-Gen. Julie Payette and her secretary, Assunta di Lorenzo, are resigning after an outside workplace review of Rideau Hall found that the pair presided over a toxic work environment.

Source: Payette stepping down as governor general after blistering report on Rideau Hall work environment | CBC News

Opinion:

Are cracks forming in Mr. Trudeau’s secular utopia?

For those living outside of this country, the Governor-General is a pretty big deal in Canada. She represents the Queen of England, who in turn is the head of the Commonwealth and the Church of England.

So when Julie Payette made some insulting remarks about those who have “faith,” she basically not only upset a lot of religious Canadians but also stepped out of line with regards to whom she apparently represents.*

The Queen of England.

In other words, her wildly inappropriate comments were a double-edged blunder.

But hey, Payette was an astronaut. She was on the Space Shuttle and the ISS. She’s CONNECTED… so yes, she got away with that general insult fairly easily, as scandalous as it was.

But that was just the beginning. Reports claim she also was verbally abusive and threw tantrums at the workplace and abroad, a type of behavior that doesn’t ride so easily in Mr. Trudeau’s New Canadian Dream.

Sure, citizens can abort the defenseless unborn and insult religious people… no problemo in Mr. Trudeau’s New Canada. But be nasty at a government job? No way, Jose. The government is the New Monarchy and Religion, in case you hadn’t realized.

And that’s what has finally got her. A new kind of 21st-century treason.