At least eight people were arrested in Portland on Wednesday night after rioters damaged both federal and private property, police said.

Opinion:

Oops. I guess we can’t blame Trump for this one. Seems like it’s just discontented anarchists with the usual “down with Capitalism” message. Anarchists who no doubt check their phones in between smashing public property, never stopping to think that their beloved gadgets are a direct product of the creativity and innovation that Capitalism inspires.

No, we clearly cannot blame Trump here. And this piece just reinforces what I have been saying for a long time about America’s (and Canada’s) real problems: Hypocrisy, corruption and unfamiliarity with what the depth psychiatrist Carl Jung called the shadow. For Jung the shadow is all that psychological stuff we don’t like about ourselves. We dislike it so much that we fool ourselves into thinking that only other people and groups contain dark and unsavory elements.

Jung’s concept of the shadow isn’t all bad, however. In some instances, it can act as a link between consciousness and the unconscious. It can also figure in humor and creativity.

But for the most part, we have a world full of sort of half-baked individuals, psychologically speaking, who cannot admit that the best way to make things better is not to resort to violence or to point the finger at somebody else but to work on oneself.

I think we’re all guilty of this to some extent. Not to say that some social problems are not in need of remedy. But again, if we check our own tendencies and related behavior first, we have a much better chance of cleaning up real and pressing problems beyond ourselves.