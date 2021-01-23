The lifetime annuity is set out in legislation called the Governor General’s Act and it applies to anyone who has held the office, regardless of how they leave

Stick it to the Queen, whom you supposedly represent. Preside over a toxic workplace environment. Throw tantrums and humiliate your underlings to the point of making them resign.

These are the allegations against Julie Payette. And she’s leaving before the temperature gets too hot.

Smart move for a former astronaut.

Eject before crashing.

And in Payette’s case, it seems she’s headed for a very soft landing, indeed.

But what’s wrong with this picture?

Everything.

Basically this apparently incompetent and insulting woman (in a speech she publically insulted those who have a faith-based approach to life) will be living off the backs of the rest of us. Those who are struggling to make it. Worrying about whether or not we will be evicted or be able to afford basic essential services like dentistry.

Shame on her if she proceeds to live off the labor of ordinary people. If she had any decency, she would not accept one more penny from Canadians.

And shame on Mr. Trudeau for his typically weasely and evasive reply.

I am so sick and tired of hearing Mr. Trudeau say absolutely nothing other than the usual platitudes and tropes that I can’t even listen to him anymore when he’s on TV.

As my dear mother often asks when this kind of sugar-coated crap comes on the TV, “Are we paying for this?” (in other words, are we paying extra for this trashy content in our TV package).

Yes, Mom, we are paying for it. And dearly. But not just in our TV package. We are paying at the pumps, at the supermarket, at the hardware store and yes, every year when it’s income tax time.

And as the above-linked article points out, $149K is just the beginning. Former Governor Generals, regardless of how they leave, are entitled to many more perks and a lot more cash.

If this were the business world and someone was fired for insulting their boss, their employees and many of their company’s customers, what kind of treatment would they get?

I think we all know the answer.

The absurdity of this situation is just beyond imagination. But that’s Canada for you. At least, Mr. Trudeau’s Canada.