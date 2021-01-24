Bitcoin – The End of Money As We Know It | Award-Winning – YouTube


I just watched this on Hoopla (through our public library) but it’s also on YouTube.

This is a good little history of trading and money, from primitive mankind, through to the Medici middlemen, right up to Wall Street and the US Federal Reserve.

Because I’m not an economist I had to bracket some of the claims, intending to check them out later. But still, this film is thought-provoking, even if it has a slight ‘lefty conspiracy theory’ feel to it.

Bitcoin doesn’t tell you how to cash bitcoin, just in case you’re interested. But a quick web search can answer that… I guess (?)

Myself, I think I’ll stick to the old skool ways for now. But the future, who can say?

What are you thinking?

