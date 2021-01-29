Big Star – Thirteen (1972)

Last night I was searching through Hoopla or Kanopy, can’t remember which one, and saw a film about this Memphis rock band that never really made it.

Apparently, the lack of commercial airplay was due to poor record company promotion and distribution. But something tells me they were just ahead of their time. And if it really ‘caught’ then, the record companies would have done something about it, the profit motive – some might say greed – being a major factor in the entertainment industry.

However, many bands, including REM, say Big Star is one of their main influences.

Big Star produced a style that foreshadowed the alternative rock of the 1980s and 1990s. Before they broke up, Big Star created a “seminal body of work that never stopped inspiring succeeding generations”, in the words of Rolling Stone,[1] as the “quintessential American power pop band”, and “one of the most mythic and influential cult acts in all of rock & roll”. (Source)

The band’s name also reminded me of David Bowie’s final album, Blackstar. On the one hand, we have a good band that never really became a household name. And on the other hand, we have a true ‘big star’ who was getting ready to leave the planet.

Both situations are sorta sad. But life’s often like that.

Anyhow, I listened to a few tunes on Spotify and liked this one the best. But I haven’t heard them all yet. 😇