UK journalist Misha Glenny is an expert on organised crime and cybersecurity and has written a number of books, including the hit title McMafia. He studied in Prague and…

Opinion:

This article is a couple of years old now but it’s a good one. It puts into words something I have suspected for quite a long time:

Czechoslovakia, like all the other Central and Eastern European Countries, did not have the democratic institutions and mechanisms to manage such a rapid transfer from socialism to capitalism.

“As a consequence, informal structures emerged to manage that. And that included organised crime.



Hear the radio interview here: https://english.radio.cz/misha-glenny-organised-crime-important-part-czech-economy-and-corruption-its-8113901#player=on