Clancy McDaniel is speaking out because she wants people to know the nightmare she endured five years ago can happen to anyone.

Source: N.S. woman shares story to let human trafficking victims know they’re not alone | CBC News

Opinion:

I was watching a new TV series called Big Sky starting Katheryn Winnick of Vikings fame. It’s always interesting to watch a star transition from a popular role to something new. If I like the actor, it’s almost like seeing them in ‘another life,’ even though I don’t really believe in the doctrine of reincarnation.

At one point I almost gave up on the series because it is so blatantly violent, and violent against young women held captive by a religious sociopath. But I gave it a second chance. And although not quite hooked yet, I might be.

You see, initially I just thought, this is fiction, whereas other shows I watch with horrible violence are history. They actually happened. (I’m also watching a slightly older series about ancient Rome and how peoples on the frontiers of the empire were in constant danger).





But as the plot of Big Sky developed and it became clear that the religious sociopath was part of an organized crime ring involved in human trafficking, I realized this is not really fiction. This happens. And it happens more often and sadly, much closer to home than many of us are willing to acknowledge.

Human trafficking is one of the great evils of our time. And those cagey criminals behind it are not letting up one bit during the pandemic. The most striking thing, from a purely sociological perspective, is that those involved in an organized crime ring could belong to all levels of society.

Most organized crime groups have a complicated system for money laundering and the disposal of dismembered bodies.* And it takes several strata of society to achieve their truly twisted agenda. Even a ‘respected’ professor could be an accomplice, answering to an even cleverer, more powerful criminal (and/or authoritarian leader) in some faraway land.

Again, it sounds sick as hell. But it’s reality.

Do you know anyone who might fit the bill here? If so, I urge you to contact the appropriate authorities. We simply cannot keep our eyes closed and allow this disgusting scourge to continue to affect so many young people around the world today.

* Transporting dismembered bodies goes back to ancient and especially medieval times, where bodies were truncated to make their movement from one place to another easier. Any professor of history or religious studies would know this.