Freedom of speech, explicitly guaranteed in the First Amendment to the Constitution, is under assault, and without freedom of speech the economy will shrivel. Steve Forbes on the variety of outlets advocating free-speech restrictions and on why suppressing free speech will hurt the economy in the long run. What’s Ahead featuring Steve Forbes provides his […]

Source: Why Suppressing Free Speech Will Hurt The Economy – Steve Forbes | What’s Ahead | Forbes – Forbes Africa

Opinion:

This links to a good video where Forbes argues that stifling free speech will stifle innovation and hence the American economy. In some ways, I agree. And he does provide a pretty good example from medicine where the gatekeepers to truth were most definitely wrong.

But I think Forbes offers a simplistic picture. There are countless variables contributing to a nation’s decline. One of the biggest is corruption and its ugly twin, transnational crime.

Once I went on a date of sorts that reaped worse than disastrous results.

Following what I see as solid Christian teaching, I like to be open and honest and say what I believe in (Matthew 5:37). So over coffee, I launched forth with a critique of Pope Benedict, the active Pope at the time. My interlocutor was not a Catholic but nevertheless replied curtly by saying she believed we should not criticize “dignitaries.”

I was mildly shocked. I mean, seriously?

Is it ethical to turn a blind eye to scandals concerning the Vatican Bank and the systematic cover-up of pedophiles?

No, no, no, it aint me babe. It aint me you’re looking for ~ Bob Dylan.

Needless to say, that was our last date. And I remain an advocate of free speech. I understand the theoretical tension between freedom of expression and individual human rights.

The Polish sociologist Zygmunt Bauman wrote about this many years ago in a book which I still own. However, when a government body is imperfect and potentially corrupted and/or compromised to begin with, the idea of government regulation is problematic, to put it mildly.

Here’s the Forbes video, direct from YouTube: