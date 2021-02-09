The head of a World Health Organization-led team probing the origins of COVID-19 said bats remain a likely source and that transmission of the virus via frozen food is a possibility that warrants further investigation, but he ruled out a lab leak.

Opinion:

Why am I skeptical? Can we really believe anything that comes out of WHO? Politics and WHO are not entwined?