The head of a World Health Organization-led team probing the origins of COVID-19 said bats remain a likely source and that transmission of the virus via frozen food is a possibility that warrants further investigation, but he ruled out a lab leak.
Source: COVID may have taken ‘convoluted path’ to Wuhan, WHO team leader says | Reuters
Opinion:
Why am I skeptical? Can we really believe anything that comes out of WHO? Politics and WHO are not entwined?
Simple answer to your question on trust: NO! Absolutely NO!
LikeLiked by 1 person
*quiet giggle* 🙂
LikeLike
…quiet is advisable too. Weird times! 😉
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yeah, they are. I think my taciturn state is more about being tired from shopping last night. But I am also getting sick and tired of hitting my head against a brick wall. The 21st-century dilemma… 🤪😄
LikeLike
Dilemna you say?!!! 🤣😂🤣
LikeLiked by 1 person
lol… go with the flow or stick your neck out.. when i was very young i had this kinda internal vision that made me feel i’m here partly to change things… so it’s hard for me to clam up… but i also realized that you can’t really change anything permanently… same ol’ b.s. always creeps in… my answer… selected battles… intelligent resistance.. 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
With you! 😉
LikeLike