Or maybe it’s good.

It depends on how you look at it.

Seems the critics have been panning the series to some degree. But I don’t think it’s all that bad. I’d say it’s good. Three stars good.

The subject matter is disturbing, to be sure. It’s about human trafficking.

In case you’ve been living under a rock for the past 10 years or so, human trafficking has spread around the world – along with the criminals who proliferate it – like a cancer.

Now, these are just actors in the above shot and following the link I found them all smiling and waving off-camera on the same set.

It’s a weird contrast.

But not everyone has that choice. For many young people, this is not just an acting gig but an atrocious reality perpetrated by morally bankrupt criminals.

So for dealing with this difficult topic, I might just bump up my rating for Big Sky to 3.6 stars. I don’t think I’d go much higher because there is something sorta thin about some of the performances. Or maybe it’s the editing and pacing. I’m not sure. But whatever that “glue” is that makes a show slick and seamless, this one doesn’t quite have it.

Despite the two beautiful women – Katheryn Winnick and Kylie Bunbury – doing a modern-day “Starsky and Hutch” thing, the real star of this show is Brian Geraghty, who plays a warped religious psychopath with a very bad mother complex.

I have met people like that and I’m telling you, Geraghty nails it. His performance is so good it’s almost Norman Bates good.

As for the others, they are fine. And John Carroll Lynch portrays a pretty convincing religious nut. Another one, that is.

But as I say, something is missing that could have made this show fantastic. Not sure what it is. And I’m not sure how much I’ll keep watching past episode 5, which I’m now halfway through…