I would have written earlier about Chick’s Corea’s passing but was having computer issues and just came back online.

Chick is one of those guys who just defines the grooviest side of the 1970s.

He’s a lot more than that. But that’s how I mostly remember him. He was jamming with another jazz great, Herbie Hancock since at least 1978 and was also part of the legendary Miles Davis outfit.

In other words, Chick was no slouch. Definitely top-shelf material.

Chick explored so many different styles, you can’t really pin him down. Myself, I prefer his Fender Rhodes period, his dabbling in psychedelic rock, along with his straight-up acoustic piano sessions.

A true romantic artist who wasn’t afraid to explore the inner and outer realms of the proverbial ‘unknown,’ Chick will always remain a treasure to those of us who see music not only as an expression of people, places, and feelings but also as a vehicle for transcendence.