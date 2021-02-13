Elon Musk’s Neuralink has implanted a device into a monkey that allows it to play video games in its mind. Learn more about this new device.

Source: Neuralink Monkey Plays Video Games in Mind, Elon Musk Says | Futurism

Opinion:

I think the real headline here should be:

Richest man in the world has enough social power to coercively screw around with a primate’s brain and nobody gives a sh**!

This is a sad commentary on how things are today.

So brainwashed by science, many of the trendy reporters talk about this as if it were not an animal rights atrocity.

How many other beings suffer indignities and perhaps long-term disability, pain or death in the name of ‘progress’?