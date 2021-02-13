Elon Musk’s Neuralink has implanted a device into a monkey that allows it to play video games in its mind. Learn more about this new device.

Source: Neuralink Monkey Plays Video Games in Mind, Elon Musk Says | Futurism

Opinion:

I think the real headline here should be:

Richest man in the world has enough social power to coercively screw around with a primate’s brain and nobody gives a sh**!

This is a sad commentary on how things are today.

So brainwashed by science, many of the trendy reporters talk about this as if it were not an animal rights atrocity.

Primate 1
Primate 2

How many other beings suffer indignities and perhaps long-term disability, pain or death in the name of ‘progress’?