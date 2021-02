At least, it appeared to be so, judging from the US networks we get up here. Pehaps NASA TV is a staple in every American living room, I’m not sure.

If not, why cannot that country be happy and proud?

Just after landing, Jake Tapper and Sanjay had the usual long faces, talking about the Coronavirus. Meanwhile FOX News was harping on the blackouts.

America! Stop wallowing! You did good today! (And as the CBC noted, not a few Canadians were in on that too).