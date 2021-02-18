Sweden is infamous for having some of the highest taxes in the world, and yet the country’s tax agency is still one of Sweden’s most trusted institutions. The Swedish attitude towards tax contrasts sharply with many countries where taxes can be a deeply divisive issue. We investigate what this says about Swedish society and how the popularity of the welfare state might survive growing challenges in the future. Video by Maddy Savage and Benoît Derrier

Source: Why the Swedes love doing something that Americans hate – BBC Reel

Opinion:

It’s the issue of “trust” that I think differentiates Sweden from many other countries, assuming this video is accurate of course.