A rare painting by Dutch impressionist master Vincent van Gogh of a street scene in the Parisian neighbourhood of Montmartre will be publicly displayed for the first time before its auction next month.

Source: Rarely seen Van Gogh painting exhibited ahead of auction | CTV News

Thank you Vincent for your lonely sometimes shattered life. You made something great out of your alienation and suffering. You rose above. That’s the human story of van Gogh. The story of his art, well, there’s no secret there.