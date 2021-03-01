Trump as a trip down memory lane?

When I was a kid I loved the classic Moody Blues. There was an album or two from their peak period that I listened to at Georgian Bay, replete with sunsets, oaks and pines, freshwater, and Precambrian rocks underneath my feet.

A perfect setting for their symphonic rock and roll. As I grew older I wanted to recapture that almost mystical feeling the music helped to create. I eagerly scanned record stores to see if any new Moody Blues albums were released. And when they were, I scooped them up.

Listening at home, I realized that for the most part, the band was in a steady decline. But I clung on to that one song or two that reminded me of the old days. The halcyon days of childhood summers.

Watching Trump and his supporters, I felt it must be similar for them. Not just their enthusiasm for Trump but more for what he represents:

America the clear leader with no peer. Prosperous and the envy of the world, as so many Americans repeatedly tell us.

As a kid, I felt that nothing in the USA could compare to my Canadian summers in pure nature. So I never thought America would be a great place to live. Nor did I have some weird kind of Canadian inferiority/superiority complex with regard to our neighbors to the south.

I always liked Canada best. It was my home and I was darn proud of it.

A New Yorker who also vacationed at Georgian Bay once said he liked the “energy” of NYC when I implied as a kid that the densely packed population must be a downer.

Myself, I liked the space, the lighter ‘atmosphere’ and a million other things. But I understand and appreciate how some would like the buzz of a truly world-class city (I grew up in Toronto which back then was still fairly modest).

Watching Trump

So watching Trump I felt as I did during the last presidential debates and ironically, how I did when he first took office. The guy wants to make the world the way it was back in the 1950s and 60s. Put up walls, bring jobs back to America, screw other countries if they screw with the USA.

I’m not saying there’s no merit to Trump’s ideas. And I don’t see Biden as much of a (good) alternative. But my general feeling has been that Trump is looking backward while our planet Earth and all the peoples onboard are marching forward to some new global configuration.

You can’t stop it. Things change.

And it was sorta sad watching Trump in his (perhaps) final hour trying to rekindle a slowly fading flame.

Sure, I laughed here and there. When Trump was in office I liked how he saw through – and talked about – some of the hypocrisy and b.s. that we see and hear today. But his act seemed a bit stale yesterday. Like a joker everyone is tired of, a joker that can’t come up with new jokes.

Or as I mentioned above, Trump came off like an old rock band that once meant a lot but is now a nostalgia act.

I could be wrong, of course. Politics is unpredictable. And I guess that’s a good thing.

Unlike dictators who send you to a penal colony – or worse – for speaking out against injustice, democracy still has hope for the future.

Our future.