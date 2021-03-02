Opinion:

Following up on yesterdays’ post, I thought it would be interesting to see Jimmy Kimmel’s take on Trump at CPAC. After a few minutes, I found it just as dull and regimented as the actual CPAC segment.

Seems there’s no middle ground in the world of mammon.

Not only Americans but many folks seem hell-bent on taking a side, venting their dislike, and perhaps partly playing out some kind of psychological projection.

‘Projection’ is attributing to others those unconscious qualities we are not willing to face within ourselves.

It’s just an idea. Not an established truth. But sometimes the concept of projection seems to make sense.

Without getting into all of the specific issues, many too hot for me to handle, I will say that it crossed my mind that Kimmel is either pandering to the current democratic agenda for expedience or, alternately, that he really believes what he says.

It’s hard to know. Maybe he himself doesn’t really know.

Myself, I have questions, particularly about altering children’s sex organs and body chemistry before their brains are fully developed and before they have reached some age of perspective where they can make a discerning choice.

I understand the argument that “it’s complicated” and that some kids allegedly might suicide or at least suffer dearly if they do not undergo some kind of physical modification.

But as I say, to allow someone who is not a full adult to make such a decision seems questionable, even with parental or custodial consent.

According to Kimmel, however, Trump and his friends are “transphobic.”

Doesn’t a statement like this reduce a very serious issue to a cheap, pseudo-scientific soundbite?

It was around this point in Kimmel’s monologue that I began to ask myself the above questions.

To repeat:

Does Kimmel – and so many others like him – fully and unconditionally believe this stuff or is he just playing stupid because it’s easier, given the current liberal-democratic trends and related social powers?

Why are so many people afraid of meeting in the middle? (As supposedly mature adults, that is).