Jiva is one of those Asian philosophy and religion terms that scholars can endlessly quibble about. Some will passionately argue that it means this, others that. And some no doubt will say it means this and that.

People like that can be a strident bore and I generally try to stay away from them for my overall well-being.

In Hinduism, the jiva (Sanskrit: “to breathe or to live”) is generally understood as the substance or soul living in a mortal body, subject to the laws of karma.

In contrast to the atman, which has the potential to fully join with the brahman (ultimate reality), the jiva makes distinctions between subject and object. Because of its dualistic perspective, the jiva is often likened to the psychoanalytic concept of the discriminating ego.

In Jainism, the jiva is described as a sentient substance in all organisms that carries on after physical death. Jains also talk about the jiva as the individual soul in various states of purity and impurity as it makes its way along the path of transmigration.

The respected scholar Ninian Smart also notes that in

Jainism there is a fundamental distinction between life-monads (jivas) and [the] non-living, material world (ajiva)—the latter including human and other organic bodies.¹

Wikipedia currently summarizes jiva in Hinduism as:

…the jiva (Sanskrit: जीव, IAST: jīva) is a living being or any entity imbued with a life force.[1] The word itself originates from the Sanskrit verb-root jīv, which translates as ‘to breathe or to live’.[2]:211[3] The jiva, as a metaphysical entity, has been described in various scriptures such as the Bhagavad Gita, Upanishads and the Vachanamrut (the teachings of Swaminarayan). Each subschool of Vedanta describes the role of the jiva with the other metaphysical entities in varying capacities.

And for Jainism Wikipedia emphasizes the idea of jiva as soul:

Know that the Jiva (soul) which rests on pure faith, knowledge, and conduct, alone is the Real Self. The one which is conditioned by the karmic matter is to be known as the impure self. – Verse 1-2-2

Clearly, different publications and websites will give a particular slant or emphasis on just what the jiva is for both Hindu and Jain believers.

For me, the important takeaway is that Asian philosophy is considerably nuanced, with different terms and their interpretation often open to debate.

So instead of saying “Yoga means…” or “Hindus are world renunciants…” I think it is more fruitful to realize that there has been and continues to be a vast body of speculative and to some extent observation-based theory within this area.

Not to say this conglomeration of ideas actually represents or necessarily leads to the highest high, the most ultimate of ultimate realities. But many believe it does. Or rather, that their particular view represents the way to ultimate truth.

And although my path has taken a definite turn (or perhaps return) to Christianity, I always come back to respecting the Asian tradition and trying, whenever possible to integrate what I see as some of its better points with my current and ever-evolving orientation and understanding of life, the universe and everything! ²

