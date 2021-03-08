Across the world, from the Philippines to Hungary to Venezuela, nations have embraced authoritarian rule in recent years, in many cases with significant popular support. What is the enduring appeal of authoritarianism, what has the pandemic done to accelerate its growth, and how susceptible is the United States to its sway? Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Anne Applebaum joins Ian Bremmer on GZERO World to investigate the allure of these anti-democratic movements and to shed light on their unlikely champions.

Source: Authoritarianism’s Enduring Appeal: Anne Applebaum Discusses – GZERO Media

Opinion:

Despite this piece’s overt Trump-bashing, it makes some interesting points. The reason I say “overt Trump-bashing” is because the Biden administration has proved to be just as authoritarian as the former, if not more. Trump generally was not interested in overseas conflict while Biden clearly is. Trump publically expressed his unvarnished views while Biden has yet to give a press conference. And oh yes, Biden has made more speedy and drastic changes than any other US President has in a long time (I can’t remember the exact figures, but Fox News should have you covered for that).

What struck me most about this video, however, was the psychological aspect. Basically what Applebaum seems to be saying is that disgruntled losers hate democracy and turn to authoritarianism as a kind of compensatory measure.

It’s like your dad or mom lets you down, so you say, “Screw you, I’m going to hang out with weird Auntie Gin.” And it turns out Auntie Gin is bad news, totally bad news. So over time, Aunti Gin warps your perceptions, fuels your jealousy, envy, and hate, and turns you into a literal monster.

That’s my take on this. Watch and see what you think!