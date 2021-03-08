I’m very happy to say that select Earthpages blog posts will now be podcast at Spotify.

The other day I noticed that the Anchor podcast platform is now linked with WordPress.com. The setup is quite easy. And after getting it wrong the first time, I got it right the second time.

Just follow these steps to the letter, and you should have no problem converting your WordPress.com blog to audio.

The cool thing is that you can either read yourself or have your text automatically converted to speech.

Check it out.

The world really is at our fingertips and only a fool would not take advantage of all the great tech we have at our disposal!

I can see a future where newscasters are avatars and today’s talking heads will be a quaint thing of the past.

What do you think?