Here’s a tune I wrote back in the 80s after I’d returned from India. I had a challenging year readjusting, and spent some time walkin’ round a small city with my walkman, wondering what the heck was next. I took a temp job, lived in a couple of different apartments until finally got funded for a Ph.D. program that seemed a good fit. But before that came through, there was some soul searching, lost and long-distance loves, all reflected here. 🙂

After uploading to SoundCloud it didn’t sound very good. So I thought I’d give YouTube a try. I might tweak it a bit but this suffices for now.

There’s a melody too but I’m having trouble with my ‘real’ mic and the Windows 10 update, so that will have to wait.