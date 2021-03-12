Here’s a tune I wrote back in the 80s after I’d returned from India. I had a challenging year readjusting, and spent some time walkin’ round a small city with my walkman, wondering what the heck was next. I took a temp job, lived in a couple of different apartments until finally got funded for a Ph.D. program that seemed a good fit. But before that came through, there was some soul searching, lost and long-distance loves, all reflected here. 🙂
After uploading to SoundCloud it didn’t sound very good. So I thought I’d give YouTube a try. I might tweak it a bit but this suffices for now.
There’s a melody too but I’m having trouble with my ‘real’ mic and the Windows 10 update, so that will have to wait.
Walking with the walkman on… brings back memories and I’d love to be listening to this walking down a street with headphones! 😉
