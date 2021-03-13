The article that motivated this:

https://www.salon.com/2021/03/13/the-true-story-of-michel-foucaults-lsd-trip-that-changed-history/

This podcast was a one-take wonder! No edits, other than removing the odd long-ish space.

It’s a bit of a tradeoff for me as I delve into podcasting. I can ditch my Canadian accent to some extent but that can compromise naturalness. But if I am too “Canadian” sounding, some words might not be recognizable to people around the world.

There is no text version for this. So if you need clarification, feel free to comment here, citing the timeframe you can’t understand, and I’ll type it.

Also, I should add that there is much to Foucault that I do respect. His thinking has been most influential along the way.

For more about my doctorate, follow this link.