It was a strange thing, hearing Mr. Trudeau talk about ‘monitoring’ AstraZeneca while Canadians are still getting shots in arms. What vaccine did Trudeau get?

Life and death is not a radio broadcast or TV show to be ‘monitored.’ It’s life and death. And IMO if there’s any doubt about safety, we should pause with AZ and follow so many European countries on this.

Next, I turn on the radio and hear our Premier of Ontario, Mr. Ford, talking about how great it was that beginning today we could book for seniors online and through the phones.

Guess what? Since this morning both avenues have been broken.

I’ve always said that real talent goes into business while the second-rate hacks settle into government… and uh, oh yes, academia.

I like Mr. Ford, but hearing him celebrate today was a bit strange, considering the system was bust.

Granted, he was traveling in rural Ontario at the time of his talk. But still, today is a good example of how both the Feds and provincial gov. can be disconnected from the hard realities of life for the average citizen.