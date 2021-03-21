Here’s a tune I posted a little while back on YouTube. Some visitors may recognize it. This SoundCloud mix is a tiny bit different. I added some soft “tape” echo to the lead piano and adjusted the high/low octave volumes (the whole lead is played in octaves).

I decided that I hate mixing! 😀 I need John Lennon or someone like that to pop in and help me out!

Just kidding. I like mixing. But some instruments seem difficult. I find that getting a good free piano sound for computer music is very challenging. If anyone knows a good piano VST or SoundFont, let me know! I’ve tried many and they all fall short, one way or another.

Oh well. I view these tunes as sketches. Someday when I jump up to bigger hardware and software, I may redo them all.