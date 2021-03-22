So I put my remix of this song to a slide show. It took a long time cropping all the Creative Commons photos to a 16 x 9 ratio! But I enjoyed doing it and learned a lot.

Like all my work, I’ll probably tweak this a bit in the next day or so. 😊

Why “Better Late Than Never”?

Well, International Women’s Day was a little while ago, and I didn’t formally mark the occasion. I’m like that. I tend to go with the spirit of things rather than follow the calendar holidays and events to the letter.

I hope you like this!