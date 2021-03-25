Watching today I couldn’t believe how pathetic this ‘show’ was. The apparently most powerful man on Earth reading cue cards like some challenged 5th grader trying to master what we called “flashcards” back in junior school.

Seriously?

After about half an hour of sheer amazement, I began to get the impression that the whole thing was rigged like some hokey game show where the audience questioners are really plants who just read from the overall script.

Let’s Make A Deal?

Wheel of Fortune?

Or maybe…

Jeopardy?

Take your pick. This didn’t look like democracy today. It seemed more like a hyperreal game show produced and directed by some mysterious backroom players. At least with a real game show, they tell you who writes the script at the ending credits!