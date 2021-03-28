Two teenage girls are facing felony murder charges after carjacking an Uber Eats vehicle with the driver inside and then crashing it … ending in the death of the Uber driver.

What’s wrong with American society? What possibly could have been going through these girls’ minds? Did some unexpressed anxiety lead them to this murderous behavior? Or to put it more succinctly, is this an expression of two disturbed individuals or, as Émile Durkheim might have argued, part of a correlation between crazed behaviors and disturbed societal conditions?

For those who don’t know about Émile Durkheim, he was a pioneering Jewish and French sociologist who studied the phenomenon of suicide from a statistical and sociological perspective. That might not sound so groundbreaking but his book Suicide was published in 1897.

Durkheim also laid out “rules” for sociological investigation. First, he said, you develop theory. Then you provide concrete real-life examples which support that theory. And that’s what he did.

