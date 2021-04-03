For many of us, it’s Easter Weekend. I’m going to be busy the next while with possible outdoor visits and floral dropoffs. Even though people will not be coming inside I want to clean the home to make things nice. Who knows, someone might look through the window and I don’t want them to see the usual clutter of computers, etc. at the dining room table!

Speaking of clutter, here’s a pic I took a little while ago of my downstairs workspace. It’s a photo of a photo, with other stuff thrown in.

Now, at 5:30 a.m., I’m heading out to do some banking and shopping.

Crazy Times!

Happy Easter! 🐰🐇🌷⛪✝️