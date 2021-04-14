It is the first European country to fully withdraw the jab over possible links to rare blood clots.

The Danish Health Authority said studies had shown a higher than expected frequency of blood clots following doses, affecting about one in 40,000 people.

It comes after two cases of thrombosis in Denmark were linked to vaccinations, AFP reported. One of the cases, in a 60-year-old woman, was fatal.



Source: AstraZeneca vaccine: Denmark ceases rollout completely – BBC News

Opinion:

Last I heard it was 1 in 100,000. Who can we trust here? Should we trust Mr. Trudeau – “The vaccines are safe” – over our own common sense?

About the only thing I trust Mr. Trudeau with is getting the mobs behind him, a trick he no doubt learned from his famous daddy.

And that reality, sadly, is where the Conservatives seem to fall short. Or maybe happily. It all depends on your political philosophy.

Machiavellian or Platonic?