This was taken yesterday from an upstairs window. I didn’t want to take the shot because I was busy reinstalling my OS and learning some new Linux tricks. But the person I live with insisted I come and take a look.

“Come and see! You’ll be glad you did,” she said.

So after some resistance, I went downstairs and grabbed my phone. Turns out she was right. The photo is a bit blurry because I zoomed my phone to the max. But I’ll always have this reminder of spring at this particular home.

It just goes to show that we cannot live in isolation. We need to listen to others and realize when the spirit is working through them.

This is just a small example but many times I have gained much by considering words spoken by others. Words that resonate. Sometimes I take advice literally, other times more indirectly. But often there’s a grain of truth in what others say.

This tree is a maple. The Latin term is Acer. I remember going for a job interview for the City of Toronto (where I worked as a gardener) and being asked that question. That was the one question that stumped me, never being big on Latin names for plants.

I thought I’d blown the interview but ended up getting the job!

Funny thing is, later that summer I got sick and had to write myself a note of absence for the City records. When I wrote that I had influenza (Italian from the Latin word influentia) my grumpy ol’ boss said, “Why didn’t you just say ‘the flu’?”

The other day I thought I should have shot back, why don’t you just say MAPLE! 😀