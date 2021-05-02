Here’s an instrumental from a couple years back.

Avanti was an old movie from the early 1970s set in Italy, if I remember right. I chose the name after looking it up (I think it means “forward” in Italian).

Avicii, whom I really liked had just died and I wanted to dedicate this to him, which I did. About the only thing in common this has with something by Avicii (who was a boy wonder) is his trademark finger snaps, which I purposely added in homage to him. And I guess the whoosh sound, which was pretty standard fare back then.

The tune didn’t do very well. So I pulled it from my SoundCloud account for a while. But listening today it doesn’t sound so bad. A bit flat, perhaps. Not quite as bright and bouncy as I would have liked it. And the guitar’s just not right. The sound of it, I mean.

That’s mostly my fault. I’m just learning electronic music, and it’s quite overwhelming what’s involved if you get into it. That’s why young people like Avicii and Martin Garrix just blow me away. People don’t realize what’s involved when they say it’s not “human,” not “music” or not “art.”,

I believe it can be.

A poor workman blames his tools but another problem with this might be the software I was using. All freeware except for the workstation. And the workstation itself – Reaper – is very precise but not ideal for electronic music.

So I’ve switched to another workstation, which is totally free – LMMS. It’s not as easy (for me) as Reaper was. But I like the sound (my latest project about TV and Movies was done with LMMS).

It’s brighter and more punchy.

Anyhow, three cheers to Avicii. If anything, this should make you realize how good he was!

“We are the future and we’re here to stay.” 😉