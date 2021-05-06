Home repairs… getting vaccinated… these things have been keeping me occupied the past couple of days. Also, I am wearing my eyes out trying to master LMMS, a free music workstation. It’s a great program but I wish it was a bit easier for me, especially in zooming all screens. The dev must have either amazing eyesight or a huge monitor!

In the middle of all my springtime activity, my tablet crashed, it’s stuck in what they call a “boot loop” so it just vibrates endlessly like a decapitated robot.

I’m down to my main PC today and loading up my RSS feeds I noticed this story. No need to say any more as my comment in the Tweet says it all. 🙂