The US acts to keep fuel flowing after its largest pipeline was hit by a ransomware cyber-attack.

Source: US passes emergency waiver over fuel pipeline cyber-attack – BBC News

Opinion:

It’s tempting to go into the conspiracy theory mode on this one. As I say in my tweet, somebody wants to make money out of this. The question is, who?

US passes emergency waiver over fuel pipeline cyber-attack – BBC News https://t.co/Wxewa7zI9n Somebody wants to make some more money… is it a hacker or someone in league with a hacker..? — earthpages.org (@earthpages) May 10, 2021

The thing is, most of us plebs can never know. But expect one thing. Gas prices to spike at the pumps.

This story is actually a good example, not unlike the previous one about the Czech Money Launderer, to illustrate how honest people pay for the criminals among us.