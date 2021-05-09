The US acts to keep fuel flowing after its largest pipeline was hit by a ransomware cyber-attack.
Source: US passes emergency waiver over fuel pipeline cyber-attack – BBC News
Opinion:
It’s tempting to go into the conspiracy theory mode on this one. As I say in my tweet, somebody wants to make money out of this. The question is, who?
The thing is, most of us plebs can never know. But expect one thing. Gas prices to spike at the pumps.
This story is actually a good example, not unlike the previous one about the Czech Money Launderer, to illustrate how honest people pay for the criminals among us.