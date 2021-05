My latest venture into multimedia. I had a lot of fun working on the “trance” style music. And selecting the pics too.

There’s quite a few shows and movies I could have included here. But these are what came to mind this time around. Funny thing about sci-fi is that what seems ‘cool’ in one era often seems hopelessly dated a decade or so later.

Sci-fi is a mercurial beast. So I guess an “era” in that genre is much shorter than say, an era in history.

I dunno. Don’t really care!

Hope you enjoy. 😇