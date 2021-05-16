Richard Fadden, a former CSIS director, said it’s very difficult to counter espionage and foreign interference in Canada because this country is an open society that doesn’t have massive resources to devote to this

Source: Canada expelled eight foreigners for terrorism or spying in 2020 – The Globe and Mail

Opinion:

Fadden, a former Canadian spy boss is now safely ensconced at the University of Ottawa, where I did my doctorate. I wonder if he sees anything ‘unusual’ down the hall. And if he could really do anything if he did.

Threats… violence…

They tend to shut up the best of us.

