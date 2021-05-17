This energy center is linked to wisdom, insight, and spiritual connection.

Source: How to Open Your Third Eye Chakra for Spiritual Awakening

Opinion:

For me, there’s the idea of the chakras and then something far beyond that. The opening of the so-called ‘third eye’ could be a beginning for some but there’s a lot more to explore in the spiritual realm.

Because most people, especially ‘modern’ people, seem to be caught up in their worldly personas and hardly even centered in their own soul, I won’t say much more. There’s just no point. You don’t talk higher math to kindergarten students.

If that sounds condescending, well tough bananas. Materialistic people are often condescending to me, mostly because they don’t know what they are talking about.

Another point to consider is that I don’t believe we can rush our spiritual awakening. In my case, it was like a plant pushing through the dirt—aware of the light but not quite there.

I recall saying “OM OM OM” while laying in bed at night as a younger adult. I wanted to experience what I imagined was “The Universe” and I figured that repetitive chanting was the way to get there.

Nothing much ever happened. Not then.

Well, maybe I experienced some kind of germinal expansion of consciousness, but it wasn’t until I got to India that all the stops came out and I really began to see beyond the veil.

After that, things just became increasingly focussed as I was thrust into both strange and heavenly new worlds that I hardly knew existed.

It has taken a lot of time to integrate everything. I had to read a lot, watch a lot, think a lot, be honest about my mistakes, and ultimately realize that being spiritual isn’t about trying to get what you want in a greedy, materialist sense. Rather, genuine spirituality is about trying to do God’s will.

Any kind of spirituality without trying to do God’s will is suspect to me. As I say, it may be a beginning but spirituality without the experience of God is too much caught up in the self or in intellectual ideas about right and wrong.

As the Rolling Stones put it so many years ago, “You can’t always get what you want… But if you try sometimes, well, you might find… You get what you need.” 🙂😇✨